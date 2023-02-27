StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Cut to C$7.25

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday.



OTCMKTS SVAUF remained flat at $4.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

