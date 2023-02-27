Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $90.76 million and $4.02 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.42 or 0.06958886 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00077777 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00027945 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00054728 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010015 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026375 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,527,137 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
