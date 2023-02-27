Streakk 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $189,298.77 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $189,298.77 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $215.17 or 0.00925727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 213.93537468 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $299,240.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

