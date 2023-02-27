Streamr (DATA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.64 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $32.13 million and $2.64 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

