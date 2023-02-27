Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €71.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($44.36) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.9 %

ETR:SAX opened at €52.25 ($55.59) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €34.44 ($36.64) and a 12 month high of €69.10 ($73.51). The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is €48.52 and its 200-day moving average is €44.46.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

