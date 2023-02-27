Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 346,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 480,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 436,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $146.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.