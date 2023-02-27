SushiSwap 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.54 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $286.96 million and $1.54 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00005518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00420862 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.28447504 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000141 BTC.
SushiSwap Profile
SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.
SushiSwap Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
