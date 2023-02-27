Susquehanna Trims SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price to $34.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

SM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.43. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after buying an additional 676,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,813,000 after purchasing an additional 145,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

