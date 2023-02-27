Sweat Economy (SWEAT) One Day Volume Hits $5,316.12

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $5,316.12 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,270,834,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,978,947,429 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars.

