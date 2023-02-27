Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Shares Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the quarter. Swiftmerge Acquisition accounts for 0.9% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 32.65% of Swiftmerge Acquisition worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,039,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 3.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 309,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 6.8% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,998,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVCP remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,780. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

