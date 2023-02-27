Symbol Price Reaches $0.0381 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Symbol has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a market cap of $212.57 million and $683,840.32 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

