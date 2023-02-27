Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708,271 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.89% of Synchrony Financial worth $112,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

SYF opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.