Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,289,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 1,782,069 shares.The stock last traded at $41.65 and had previously closed at $37.87.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

