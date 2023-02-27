T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $116.91 and a one year high of $154.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average is $143.94. The company has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,881 shares of company stock worth $2,918,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

