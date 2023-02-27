Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.31.

TNDM stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.79. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

