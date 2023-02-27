Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Target by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 11.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 130.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 184,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 104,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Target by 54.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 10,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.54. 1,708,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,587. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

