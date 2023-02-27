TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Large Volume Increase

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 296,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 272,303 shares.The stock last traded at $20.82 and had previously closed at $20.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TASK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TaskUs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in TaskUs by 72.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 4.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in TaskUs by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.