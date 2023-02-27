TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Large Volume Increase

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 296,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 272,303 shares.The stock last traded at $20.82 and had previously closed at $20.72.
TASK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.
TaskUs Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
