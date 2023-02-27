TD Securities Cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $10.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

EGO traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,356. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

About Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.