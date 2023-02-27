TD Securities Cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $10.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.8 %
EGO traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,356. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
