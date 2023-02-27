TD Securities Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$9.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.24.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 4.2 %

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$16.77. The stock has a market cap of C$914.79 million, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

