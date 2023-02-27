Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,058,000 after buying an additional 1,900,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Teck Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after buying an additional 1,845,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Teck Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.