TEGNA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,927 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 296% compared to the average volume of 991 put options.
TEGNA Trading Down 22.7 %
TGNA stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.89. 6,816,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $23.04.
TEGNA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Featured Stories
