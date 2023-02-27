TEGNA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,927 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 296% compared to the average volume of 991 put options.

TEGNA Trading Down 22.7 %

TGNA stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.89. 6,816,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 27,586.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

