Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.77) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

O2D stock opened at €2.89 ($3.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of €2.57 and a 200-day moving average of €2.41. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.22).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.