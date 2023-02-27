TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $276.20 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $276.20 million and $19.37 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00077930 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00054696 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010012 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026334 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003711 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,635,527 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,779,989 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
