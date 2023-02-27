Terran Coin (TRR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.93 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $5.55 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

