Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $22.08 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00005132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007352 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004451 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002038 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 950,058,523 coins and its circulating supply is 928,645,646 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

