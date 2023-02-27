Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $24.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00005098 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007284 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004388 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 950,058,523 coins and its circulating supply is 928,645,646 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

