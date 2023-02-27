The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 12.8% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned about 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $71,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

SCHW traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.14. 1,665,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,338,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,643 shares of company stock worth $54,555,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

