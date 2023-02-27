The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Stock Performance

CHN opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The China Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

The China Fund Dividend Announcement

The China Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.6748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%.

(Get Rating)

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

Featured Stories

