The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

