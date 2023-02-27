The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,764,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $837,185,000 after buying an additional 254,205 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $296.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

