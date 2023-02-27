The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Mosaic has increased its dividend by an average of 48.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mosaic to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MOS opened at $51.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mosaic will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.