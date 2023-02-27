Thomas J. Hutchison III Buys 5,000 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,290.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.52. 275,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,468. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $338.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.82%. This is an increase from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HT. Barclays decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

