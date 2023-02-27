Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.17% of Toll Brothers worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,765 shares of company stock worth $4,682,351. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOL opened at $59.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

