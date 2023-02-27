Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.32 billion and $43.93 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00010325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.42220433 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $44,569,552.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

