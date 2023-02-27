TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.42

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 3330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of -201.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Get TORM alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TORM by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.