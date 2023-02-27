TotalEnergies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,174 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 371% compared to the typical volume of 2,159 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.4 %

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.86. 1,541,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $163.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.