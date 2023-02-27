TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised TPI Composites from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.
Shares of TPIC stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. TPI Composites has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
