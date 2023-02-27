Tracsis’ (TRCS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.26) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

TRCS stock opened at GBX 950 ($11.44) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £283.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19,000.00 and a beta of 0.69. Tracsis has a twelve month low of GBX 800.08 ($9.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,075 ($12.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 953.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 950.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.48), for a total transaction of £85,007.60 ($102,369.46). Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

