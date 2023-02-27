Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 35,588 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average volume of 7,913 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $17.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,064,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

