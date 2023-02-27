Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Day

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $2.41 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,622.26 or 0.06979602 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00076690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00027600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00054338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026218 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

