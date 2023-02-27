Tudor Pickering Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to “Buy”

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $201.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $190.99 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

