Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Cadian Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Cadian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,564,249 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 6.1% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $103,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,164,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

