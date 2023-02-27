UBS Group Increases Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $185.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.28.

Baidu Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

