UBS Group Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday.

freenet Stock Up 0.6 %

FRA:FNTN opened at €23.64 ($25.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.23. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($35.02).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

