UBS Group Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX)

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at €66.78 ($71.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.53. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 12 month high of €92.86 ($98.79).

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

