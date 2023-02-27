Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $191.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $18.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,496. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 408.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 790,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $163,627,000 after acquiring an additional 634,763 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

