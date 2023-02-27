United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $31.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $74.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $83.88.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

