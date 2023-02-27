United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 198.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393,466 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $33,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 55,782 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 276,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 185,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 342.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,244,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after buying an additional 963,683 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,485,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $497,254. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3 %

NDAQ opened at $57.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.