United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $174.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $195.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.27 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

