United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.35 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

